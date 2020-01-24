Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. 1,950,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

