Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Hold” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.36.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.31. 36,561,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,829,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,400.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple has a 52-week low of $151.74 and a 52-week high of $319.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.97 and its 200-day moving average is $242.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.