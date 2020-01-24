Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New Price Target at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Bank of America from to in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.36.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.31. 36,568,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,829,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1,400.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a one year low of $151.74 and a one year high of $319.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.