APR Coin (APR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $104.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $46,504.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last week, APR Coin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00051763 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000695 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002515 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,958,528 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

