Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to report $487.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the highest is $519.90 million. Arch Coal posted sales of $650.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arch Coal.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $619.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

ARCH traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 367,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55. Arch Coal has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33.

In other news, CFO John T. Drexler sold 665 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $55,507.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $352,425. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 40.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 9.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Coal (ARCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.