Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Gap Down to $16.54

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $16.54. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 170,900 shares.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $196,360.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,194,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 415,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,861,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after buying an additional 147,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.