Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Trading Up 2%

Argo Group Ltd (LON:ARGO)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), 12,861 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 9,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million and a PE ratio of 13.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.25.

Argo Group Company Profile (LON:ARGO)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

