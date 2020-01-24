ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.70

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.70 and last traded at $135.70, with a volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $301.49 million during the quarter.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

