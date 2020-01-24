Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $3.14. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 97,690 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.57 million and a PE ratio of 8.52.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$93.87 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$286,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$106,280.71.

About Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

