Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $150.71 and last traded at $148.56, with a volume of 2103757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.64.

The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 391,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 383,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 285,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 132.89 and a beta of 1.24.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

