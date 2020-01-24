Atrum Coal (ASX:ATU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Atrum Coal Ltd (ASX:ATU) shares rose 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.35 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.35 ($0.25), approximately 367,250 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 112,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.34 ($0.24).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.34. The company has a market cap of $166.38 million and a P/E ratio of -12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 22.70 and a current ratio of 22.70.

About Atrum Coal (ASX:ATU)

Atrum Coal Limited engages in the anthracite coal exploration and development activities in Canada. It holds interests in the Elan Hard coking coal project located in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta; Groundhog anthracite project that covers an area of approximately 600 square kilometers located in northwestern British Columbia; Bowron River coal project located in the town of Prince George; and Naskeena anthracite project located in western British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atrum Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrum Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.