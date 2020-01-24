Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.96. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

