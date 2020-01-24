Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 533,377 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 113,829 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.26. 1,988,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

