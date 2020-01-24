B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mesa Air Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 2,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $303.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,542,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 340,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 125,292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

