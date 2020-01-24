B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.91.

Shares of BTG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 5,043,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,043. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

