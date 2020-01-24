Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.00. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 6,520,924 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 155,281 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 70,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 48,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

