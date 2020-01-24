Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)’s share price was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92, approximately 31,808,112 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 14,858,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,968,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 821,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 151,103 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,021,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 1,451,016 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

