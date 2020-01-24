Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

