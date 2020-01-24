Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$105.45 Average PT from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$105.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

TSE BMO traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,550. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$88.24 and a twelve month high of C$106.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.30.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total transaction of C$32,699.11. Also, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total value of C$541,234.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,822.41.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.