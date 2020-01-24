Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTB. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 125,661 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,179,000 after acquiring an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

