Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Bank Of Princeton has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank Of Princeton to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

BPRN remained flat at $$31.64 during midday trading on Friday. 1,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966. The stock has a market cap of $204.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.60. Bank Of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

