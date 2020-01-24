BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.02

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 4309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.