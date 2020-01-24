BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.00

BE Semiconductor Industrs NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BE Semiconductor Industrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 2.14.

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industrs had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $99.72 million during the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

