Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading Down 5.5%

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.63, 979,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 680,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRY. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, CEO Arthur T. Smith bought 15,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,746.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $12,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 94,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.