Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $122.40

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $125.05, but opened at $122.40. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $118.64, with a volume of 12,056,814 shares traded.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,980,893.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

