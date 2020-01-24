Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.64.

BIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,549. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Big Lots by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,236.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 59.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

