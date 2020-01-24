BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. BIO-TECHNE makes up approximately 1.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $70,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 24.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $156,073.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.33. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,466. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.84.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.