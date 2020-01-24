BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $2.93, approximately 15,005,940 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 3,596,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $434.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 102,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,000. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.