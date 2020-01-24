Blacer Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00084995 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000939 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 70.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

