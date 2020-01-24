Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $145.50

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.50 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 145.43 ($1.91), with a volume of 222708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.89).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.08 million and a PE ratio of 12.02.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

