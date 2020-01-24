Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Boston Private Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Boston Private Financial has a payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

BPFH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BPFH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $231,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

