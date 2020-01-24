Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.99

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 219700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

