Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 257.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RA Medical Systems were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMED shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RA Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

In related news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 58,732 shares of company stock worth $54,395 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMED traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. RA Medical Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.07.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RA Medical Systems Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

