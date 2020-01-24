Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 165,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,800. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.54 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

