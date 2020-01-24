Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 151,325 XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $12,889,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.13. 93,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.