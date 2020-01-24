Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 878,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,544. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

