Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $100.58. 5,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,048. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.71. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

