Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 21,796 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.73. The company had a trading volume of 84,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $122.78 and a 52-week high of $165.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

