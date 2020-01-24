Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $13.19 Million in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 428,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Arconic by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Arconic by 540.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. 26,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

