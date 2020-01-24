Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cintas worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $286.40. 25,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,119. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $287.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.47. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

