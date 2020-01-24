Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 8,115 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,312,000 after purchasing an additional 705,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,921,000 after purchasing an additional 389,383 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.45. 132,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

