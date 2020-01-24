Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 657.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,803.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.80.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.62. 24,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,880. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.42. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $315.36. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

