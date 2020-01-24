Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:BCAUY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.47. 832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.20. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

