Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $331.58

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $331.58 and last traded at $328.49, with a volume of 1384235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.65.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.22 and its 200-day moving average is $295.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

