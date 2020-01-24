BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.99. BroadVision shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $15.13 million, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

In other BroadVision news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc purchased 144,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $415,257.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 169,065 shares of company stock worth $475,667. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

BroadVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVSN)

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

