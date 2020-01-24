Brokerages Anticipate American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given American Finance Trust an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,504. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -110.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Finance Trust (AFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.