Brokerages Anticipate Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87. The company has a market cap of $969.88 million, a P/E ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $1,157,591.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,945,591.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 27,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $1,405,380.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,058,422.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,059 shares of company stock worth $4,457,850 over the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,732,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

