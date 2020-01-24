Brokerages Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post sales of $500,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $1.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $1.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $42.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.08 million to $43.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 403,011 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 339,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

