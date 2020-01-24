Brokerages Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.17). Myomo posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:MYO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.33. 130,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,080. Myomo has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

