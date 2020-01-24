Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

UAA traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. 5,476,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $110,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,685 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 79.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 74.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,151,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 490,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

